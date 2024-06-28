Friday, June 28, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Canal Station, the former Northern Trust building, was recently redeveloped.
IllinoisLeasing ActivityMidwestOffice

R.M. Chin & Associates Signs 15,473 SF Office Lease in Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — R.M. Chin & Associates has signed a 15,473-square-foot office lease at the newly renovated Canal Station building at 801 S. Canal St. in Chicago. The tenant represents clients in the aviation, buildings and transportation environments with program management, project management, construction management, and design and public involvement services. The lease marks the first at the property. Bill Sheehy and Brady Wolfe of CBRE represented the tenant, while Jeff Dowdell and Matt Whipple of Telos represented ownership, 601W.

Purchased in 2019 by 601W, the former Northern Trust building began undergoing redevelopment in 2021. The six-story, 680,000-square-foot property features new windows; a new hospitality-focused amenity center with a fitness center, tenant lounge and 8,000-square-foot terrace; and a grand entrance and lobby with a four-story media wall. Gardner Builders was the general contractor, and Solomon Cordwell Buenz was the architect.

You may also like

SVN Chicago Commercial Brokers $3M Sale of Restaurant...

JLL Arranges Equity for Development of Syracuse Medical...

Specialty Building Products Signs 550,000 SF Industrial Lease...

Colliers Negotiates 10,533 SF Industrial Lease in Houston

JLL Arranges Sale of 42-Story Office Tower in...

Whole Foods to Open 43,916 SF Store in...

HSBC Signs 35,400 SF Office Lease Expansion at...

McHugh Construction Completes Renovation of L7 Chicago Hotel

Ryan Cos. Opens 200-Unit Vyne on Haven Luxury...