R.M. Chin & Associates Signs 15,473 SF Office Lease in Chicago

CHICAGO — R.M. Chin & Associates has signed a 15,473-square-foot office lease at the newly renovated Canal Station building at 801 S. Canal St. in Chicago. The tenant represents clients in the aviation, buildings and transportation environments with program management, project management, construction management, and design and public involvement services. The lease marks the first at the property. Bill Sheehy and Brady Wolfe of CBRE represented the tenant, while Jeff Dowdell and Matt Whipple of Telos represented ownership, 601W.

Purchased in 2019 by 601W, the former Northern Trust building began undergoing redevelopment in 2021. The six-story, 680,000-square-foot property features new windows; a new hospitality-focused amenity center with a fitness center, tenant lounge and 8,000-square-foot terrace; and a grand entrance and lobby with a four-story media wall. Gardner Builders was the general contractor, and Solomon Cordwell Buenz was the architect.