RA Centers Acquires Meadows Village Retail Center in Temecula, California for $27.7M

TEMECULA, CALIF. — CBRE has brokered the $27.7 million sale of Meadows Village Center, a 67,336-square-foot retail center located in Temecula.

Barons Market anchors the center, which was 96 percent leased at the time of sale. Other tenants include Starbucks Coffee, Wells Fargo, Palomar Health, Subway, Crumbl Cookies, The UPS Store and Pacific Dental. The property also features a CVS/pharmacy, which was not included in the sale.

Jimmy Slusher, Philip Voorhees and James Tyrrell of CBRE represented the seller, funds managed by affiliates of Fortress Investment Group LLC, in the transaction. RA Centers acquired the property in a 1031 exchange.