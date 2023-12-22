RA Centers Buys 232,573 SF Palm Valley Pavilions West Retail Property in Goodyear, Arizona

GOODYEAR, ARIZ. — Raymond Arjmand of RA Centers has acquired Palm Valley Pavilions West, a power retail center in Goodyear, and named Vestar as the manager for the 232,573-square-foot property.

Palm Valley Pavilions West is 99 percent occupied by national tenants, including Best Buy, Total Wine & More, Barnes & Noble, Ulta Beauty and Ross Dress for Less.

Vestar operates a total of 63 open-air shopping centers across the Western United States totaling more than 30 million square feet. Vestar oversees Desert Ridge Marketplace, Tempe Marketplace and Scottsdale Promenade in the Phoenix metro area.

Michael Hackett and Ryan Schubert of Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction and facilitated the sale. Terms of the transaction were not released.