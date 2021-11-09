REBusinessOnline

RAAM Construction Breaks Ground on 151-Unit Palmdale Terrace Affordable Apartment Community in California

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, California, Development, Multifamily, Western

Palmdale-Terrace-Palmdale-CA

Palmdale Terrace in Palmdale, Calif., will feature 151 apartments, a children’s play structure, shaded picnic area and dog park.

PALMDALE, CALIF. — RAAM Construction has broken ground on the construction Palmdale Terrace, an affordable multifamily property located at SW 25th Street East and East Avenue in Palmdale. The project team includes Meta Housing Corp., Western Community Housing, AMJ Construction Management and Y&M Architects.

Slated for completion in May 2023, Palmdale Terrace will feature 151 apartments in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. All units will offer fully equipped kitchens and bathrooms. On-site amenities include community gathering areas, a shaded picnic area, a large children’s play structure and a dog park. Additionally, two units will be for on-site managers.

The residences are reserved for individuals and families earning between 30 percent and 60 percent of Los Angeles County’s median income. Pacific Western Bank provided a $40.5 million construction loan for the project.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  