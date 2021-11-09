RAAM Construction Breaks Ground on 151-Unit Palmdale Terrace Affordable Apartment Community in California

Palmdale Terrace in Palmdale, Calif., will feature 151 apartments, a children’s play structure, shaded picnic area and dog park.

PALMDALE, CALIF. — RAAM Construction has broken ground on the construction Palmdale Terrace, an affordable multifamily property located at SW 25th Street East and East Avenue in Palmdale. The project team includes Meta Housing Corp., Western Community Housing, AMJ Construction Management and Y&M Architects.

Slated for completion in May 2023, Palmdale Terrace will feature 151 apartments in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. All units will offer fully equipped kitchens and bathrooms. On-site amenities include community gathering areas, a shaded picnic area, a large children’s play structure and a dog park. Additionally, two units will be for on-site managers.

The residences are reserved for individuals and families earning between 30 percent and 60 percent of Los Angeles County’s median income. Pacific Western Bank provided a $40.5 million construction loan for the project.