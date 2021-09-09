REBusinessOnline

RAAM Construction Completes $29M Seniors Housing Project in La Puente, California

Arboleda-Apts-La-Puenta-CA

Arboleda Apartments in La Puente, Calif., features 74 residences for seniors.

LA PUENTE, CALIF. — RAAM Construction has completed the construction of Arboleda Apartments, an affordable seniors housing development in La Puente, approximately 20 miles east of Los Angeles.

Development costs for the 74-unit, 71,499-square-foot property are estimated at $29 million. Of the total apartments, 38 are fully ADA-accessible units.

“The need for affordable housing has grown in recent years due to rising home prices and an overall housing shortage, and the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated that need immensely,” says Richard Lara, president and CEO of RAAM Construction.

RAAM worked closely with Meta Housing Corporation, a developer of affordable housing communities for families and seniors, along with AMJ Construction Management Inc. and Y&M Architects to deliver the new residences for qualified low-income seniors.

The apartments replace four detached family homes on the site.

