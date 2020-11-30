Racanelli Construction Completes $12.6M Seniors Housing Project on Long Island

CORAM, N.Y. — Racanelli Construction Co. has completed construction of All American Assisted Living at Coram, a $12.6 million seniors housing project located in the Long Island hamlet of Coram. Kaplan Development Group owns the 58,000-square-foot property, which offers assisted living, memory care and respite care services. Engelbrecht & Griffin Architects designed the project. The number of units was not disclosed.