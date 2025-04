FONTANA, CALIF. — Raceway Express Car Wash has acquired Foothill Express Car Wash, located at 16345 Foothill Blvd. in Fontana, for an undisclosed price. Originally built in 2018 by the seller, the property features a 3,693-square-foot building with a 120-foot tunnel and 25 vacuum stations. Alex Kogan of Beta Agency represented the seller, while Adam Indihar of Pacific Investments represented the buyer in the deal.