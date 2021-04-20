Radancy Signs 15,622 SF Office Lease for New Manhattan Headquarters

One Battery Park Plaza in Lower Manhattan was originally built in 1971. The property rises 35 stories and spans 870,000 square feet.

NEW YORK CITY — Radancy, a staffing agency that serves the tech sector, has signed a 15,622-square-foot office lease at One Battery Park Plaza, a 35-story office tower in Lower Manhattan. Radancy plans to relocate to the 870,000-square-foot building from its current office at 125 Broad St. this summer. Gerry Miovski, Chris Mansfield and Masha Dudelzak of CBRE represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Kevin Daly represented the landlord, Rudin Management Co., on an internal basis.