Radco Acquires High-Rise Multifamily Building in Midtown Atlanta for $131M

The Radco Cos. has rebranded Skyhouse Midtown as The M by Radius.

ATLANTA — The Radco Cos. has acquired Skyhouse Midtown, a 320-unit, 23-story high-rise multifamily building in Midtown Atlanta, for $131 million. The Atlanta-based investor has rebranded the property The M by Radius. The seller was not disclosed. Jason Nettles and Megan Thompson of Northmarq brokered the transaction.

Built in 2013, The M offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Community amenities include a rooftop pool and lounge, fitness center and grills all with views overlooking Atlanta’s skyline. The M also includes 8,658 square feet of retail space on the ground floor.

Located at the corner of West Peachtree and 12th Street, the property is situated close to the Interstate 75/85 connector. The property also is situated directly across from 1105 West Peachtree, a fully-leased, newly constructed office building that is the new regional headquarters for Google. In addition, the property is across the street from the Epicurean Hotel, Northside Hospital’s in-town campus, SCAD and Georgia Tech.

Skyhouse was first created by the developer, Novare Group. Last summer, Equity Residential purchased the adjacent Skyhouse South from the developers.