REBusinessOnline

Radco Acquires High-Rise Multifamily Building in Midtown Atlanta for $131M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

The Radco Cos. has rebranded Skyhouse Midtown as The M by Radius.

ATLANTA — The Radco Cos. has acquired Skyhouse Midtown, a 320-unit, 23-story high-rise multifamily building in Midtown Atlanta, for $131 million. The Atlanta-based investor has rebranded the property The M by Radius. The seller was not disclosed. Jason Nettles and Megan Thompson of Northmarq brokered the transaction.

Built in 2013, The M offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Community amenities include a rooftop pool and lounge, fitness center and grills all with views overlooking Atlanta’s skyline. The M also includes 8,658 square feet of retail space on the ground floor.

Located at the corner of West Peachtree and 12th Street, the property is situated close to the Interstate 75/85 connector. The property also is situated directly across from 1105 West Peachtree, a fully-leased, newly constructed office building that is the new regional headquarters for Google. In addition, the property is across the street from the Epicurean Hotel, Northside Hospital’s in-town campus, SCAD and Georgia Tech.

Skyhouse was first created by the developer, Novare Group. Last summer, Equity Residential purchased the adjacent Skyhouse South from the developers.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  