Radco Acquires New 205-Unit Apartment Community in Atlanta’s Reynoldstown District

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

Pictured is the rooftop pool at Gibson Reynoldstown Apartments in Atlanta. Radco will rebrand the property as Gibson by Radius.

ATLANTA — The Radco Cos. has acquired Gibson Reynoldstown Apartments, a 205-unit midrise multifamily community located in Atlanta’s Reynoldstown neighborhood. The locally based investor has rebranded the property as Gibson by Radius, Radco’s high-end apartment brand. Robert Stickel and Alex Brown of Cushman & Wakefield brokered the transaction. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Situated along Memorial Drive and two blocks from the Atlanta BeltLine, Gibson by Radius was delivered in August 2022. The property features a rooftop pool and poolside fire pit, as well as 1,700 square feet of retail space on the ground level. The property is currently in lease-up, according to Radco.