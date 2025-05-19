Monday, May 19, 2025
RADCO Acquires, Rebrands 615-Unit Multifamily Community in Riverdale, Georgia

by John Nelson

RIVERDALE, GA. — Atlanta-based RADCO has acquired a 615-unit multifamily community located at 750 Chateau Lane in the Atlanta suburb of Riverdale. Formerly known as Legacy at Riverdale, Rhythm at Riverdale offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments spread across 57 low-rise residential buildings. Amenities at the property include multiple swimming pools, tennis and pickleball courts, laundry facilities and grade-level parking.

The property rebrand was overseen by Unmaker Studio, RADCO’s internal full-service branding agency. Rhythm at Riverdale is the first property in RADCO’s portfolio to employ the Rhythm name, which is the company’s new brand for value-add properties.

RADCO plans to complete capital improvements at the property, including renovations to the apartment units, exterior upgrades, building and mechanical repairs and enhancements to the common areas.

Matt White and Scott Bray of Berkadia represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The sales price was also not disclosed.

