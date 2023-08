PHOENIX — Atlanta-based RADCO Cos. has purchased Aloft Phoenix-Airport, a six-story hotel located at 4450 E. Washington St. in Phoenix. Terms of the transaction were not released.

RADCO plans to renovate the 143-room hotel, which is located across the street from the airport Sky train station and the light rail station that provides immediate access to downtown Phoenix and Tempe.

Bill Murney of Cushman & Wakefield’s Hospitality team in Phoenix represented the undisclosed seller in the deal.