RADCO Cos. Sells 1,426-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in Indianapolis for $108.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Midwest, Multifamily

Pictured is the 478-unit Creekside at Meridian Hills.

INDIANAPOLIS — The RADCO Cos. has sold a portfolio of three multifamily properties comprising 1,426 units in Indianapolis for $108.5 million. Aion Partners was the buyer. The portfolio includes the 220-unit Ashford Georgetown, the 728-unit Ashford Meridian Hills and the 478-unit Creekside at Meridian Hills. All three assets are situated in the northwest portion of the city and include newly renovated one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. George Tikijian, Hannah Ott and Cameron Benz of Cushman & Wakefield Indiana brokered the transaction.