REBusinessOnline

RADCO Cos. Sells 1,426-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in Indianapolis for $108.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Midwest, Multifamily

Pictured is the 478-unit Creekside at Meridian Hills.

INDIANAPOLIS — The RADCO Cos. has sold a portfolio of three multifamily properties comprising 1,426 units in Indianapolis for $108.5 million. Aion Partners was the buyer. The portfolio includes the 220-unit Ashford Georgetown, the 728-unit Ashford Meridian Hills and the 478-unit Creekside at Meridian Hills. All three assets are situated in the northwest portion of the city and include newly renovated one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. George Tikijian, Hannah Ott and Cameron Benz of Cushman & Wakefield Indiana brokered the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ Walker & Dunlop
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews


Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  