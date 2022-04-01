REBusinessOnline

Radco Purchases 315-Room American Hotel in Downtown Atlanta

The American Hotel

The American Hotel

ATLANTA — The Radco Cos. has purchased The American Hotel, a 315-room, full-service hotel in downtown Atlanta. Legacy Ventures sold the property for an undisclosed price but will stay on to manage the property.

Opened in 1962 as the American Motor Hotel, the property was the first racially integrated hotel in downtown Atlanta. In the past, The American Hotel also hosted meetings of influential civil rights leaders such as Martin Luther King Jr.

Legacy Ventures completed a $16 million renovation program in 2017, including rebranding the property as The American Hotel, to restore and revitalize the property. The Radco Cos. plans to build on these upgrades and rebrand the asset to Hilton’s new Tapestry Collection brand.

Located at 160 Ted Turner Drive NW, The American Hotel is situated 12.1 miles from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The hotel is also directly across the street from the AmericasMart, a wholesale trade show center.

