RADCO Sells 2,769-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in Texas, Oklahoma

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

HOUSTON, TULSA AND OKLAHOMA CITY— The RADCO Companies, a value-add multifamily investment firm based in Atlanta, has sold a portfolio of 10 apartment properties totaling 2,769 units in Texas and Oklahoma. The communities were built in the 1970s and 1980s and are located in Houston, Tulsa and Oklahoma City. Shea Campbell, Colleen Hendrix and Ashish Cholia of CBRE’s Southeast Multifamily team worked with CBRE’s Clint Duncan and Matt Phillips in Texas and Brian Donahue in Oklahoma to arrange the sale. The buyer was Wisconsin-based MLG Capital.