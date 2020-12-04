RADCO Sells Apartment Complex Near Atlanta for $71.3M
NORCROSS, GA. — The RADCO Cos. has sold Ashford Indian Trail, a 467-unit apartment complex in Norcross, for $71.3 million. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include a pool, sundeck, barbecue areas, sand volleyball court, fitness center and a dog park. TruAmerica Multifamily Investments acquired the asset, which is located at 1100 Indian Trail Lilburn Road NW, 22 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta. Shea Campbell, Colleen Hendrix and Ashish Cholia of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.