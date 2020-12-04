RADCO Sells Apartment Complex Near Atlanta for $71.3M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

Communal amenities at Ashford Indian Trail include a pool, sundeck, barbecue areas, sand volleyball court, fitness center and a dog park.

NORCROSS, GA. — The RADCO Cos. has sold Ashford Indian Trail, a 467-unit apartment complex in Norcross, for $71.3 million. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include a pool, sundeck, barbecue areas, sand volleyball court, fitness center and a dog park. TruAmerica Multifamily Investments acquired the asset, which is located at 1100 Indian Trail Lilburn Road NW, 22 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta. Shea Campbell, Colleen Hendrix and Ashish Cholia of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction.