RADCO Sells Multifamily Community in Chattanooga for $32M

RADCO recently renovated Radius Mountain Creek to include a pool, sundeck, firepit, dog park, tennis courts, fitness center and a playground. (Image courtesy of LoopNet Inc.)

CHATTANOOGA, TENN. — The RADCO Cos. has sold Radius Mountain Creek, a 296-unit multifamily community in Chattanooga, for $32 million. The Atlanta-based investment firm recently renovated the property to include a pool, sundeck, firepit, dog park, tennis courts, fitness center and a playground. The asset is situated at 936 Mountain Creek Road, five miles north of downtown Chattanooga. A real estate fund managed by Covenant Capital Group LLC acquired the community. CBRE brokered the transaction.