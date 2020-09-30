REBusinessOnline

RADCO Sells Multifamily Community in Chattanooga for $32M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Southeast, Tennessee

RADCO recently renovated Radius Mountain Creek to include a pool, sundeck, firepit, dog park, tennis courts, fitness center and a playground. (Image courtesy of LoopNet Inc.)

CHATTANOOGA, TENN. — The RADCO Cos. has sold Radius Mountain Creek, a 296-unit multifamily community in Chattanooga, for $32 million. The Atlanta-based investment firm recently renovated the property to include a pool, sundeck, firepit, dog park, tennis courts, fitness center and a playground. The asset is situated at 936 Mountain Creek Road, five miles north of downtown Chattanooga. A real estate fund managed by Covenant Capital Group LLC acquired the community. CBRE brokered the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
30
Webinar: How are Restaurant Facilities Maintenance Teams Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
6
Webinar: Houston Retail Outlook— How is the Houston Market Responding to the Pandemic?
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
14
Webinar: Phoenix Retail Outlook — How is the Phoenix Market Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
14
Conversation Technology As A Game Changer: Increasing Sales Effectiveness in Seniors Housing
Oct
15
Webinar: Driving Retail Income Through Specialty Leasing & Ancillary Revenue


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  