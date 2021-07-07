Radco Sells Spalding Bridge Apartment Community in Atlanta for $38.5M

ATLANTA — The Radco Cos. has sold Spalding Bridge, a 192-unit multifamily complex located at 47 Spalding Trail NE in Atlanta. Chicago-based 29th Street Capital bought the property for $38.5 million. Derrick Bloom and David Gutting of Newmark brokered the transaction.

Built in 1984, Spalding Bridge includes one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchens, washer/dryer connections, balconies and extra storage. Community amenities also include an outdoor lounge with a fire pit, bark park, pool with sundeck, tennis courts, fitness center with free weights and BBQ picnic areas. Atlanta-based Radco acquired the property in 2015.

The apartment complex offers access to Ga. Highway 400 and Interstate 285. The property is nearby recreational areas such as the Chattahoochee River, Dunwoody Nature Center, Steel Canyon Golf Club and Big Trees Forest Preserve.