REBusinessOnline

Radco Sells Spalding Bridge Apartment Community in Atlanta for $38.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

Spalding Bridge

Built in 1984, Spalding Bridge includes one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchens, washer/dryer connections, balconies and extra storage.

ATLANTA — The Radco Cos. has sold Spalding Bridge, a 192-unit multifamily complex located at 47 Spalding Trail NE in Atlanta. Chicago-based 29th Street Capital bought the property for $38.5 million. Derrick Bloom and David Gutting of Newmark brokered the transaction.

Built in 1984, Spalding Bridge includes one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchens, washer/dryer connections, balconies and extra storage. Community amenities also include an outdoor lounge with a fire pit, bark park, pool with sundeck, tennis courts, fitness center with free weights and BBQ picnic areas. Atlanta-based Radco acquired the property in 2015.

The apartment complex offers access to Ga. Highway 400 and Interstate 285. The property is nearby recreational areas such as the Chattahoochee River, Dunwoody Nature Center, Steel Canyon Golf Club and Big Trees Forest Preserve.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews