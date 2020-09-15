RADCO Sells Two Apartment Communities Totaling 469 Units in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Atlanta-based investment firm The RADCO Cos. has sold two apartment communities totaling 469 units in San Antonio. The first property, City Crest, was built in 1984 and features one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool and a business center. The second, City Summit, was built in 1981, totals 269 units in one-, two- and three-bedroom formats and offers a pool, fitness center, playground and a game room. Austin-based Shippy Properties acquired the assets for an undisclosed price. Berkadia brokered the deal.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.