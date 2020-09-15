RADCO Sells Two Apartment Communities Totaling 469 Units in San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

City Summit Apartments in San Antonio totals 269 units. The property was built in 1981.

SAN ANTONIO — Atlanta-based investment firm The RADCO Cos. has sold two apartment communities totaling 469 units in San Antonio. The first property, City Crest, was built in 1984 and features one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool and a business center. The second, City Summit, was built in 1981, totals 269 units in one-, two- and three-bedroom formats and offers a pool, fitness center, playground and a game room. Austin-based Shippy Properties acquired the assets for an undisclosed price. Berkadia brokered the deal.