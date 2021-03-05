Radial Signs Lease Extension for 421,361 SF Distribution Center in Suburban Chicago

Radial occupies 421,361 square feet at 715 Theodore Court in Romeoville.

ROMEOVILLE, ILL. — Radial Inc. has signed a long-term lease extension for its distribution center in Romeoville. The commerce technology and operations company occupies 421,361 square feet at 715 Theodore Court near I-55. Paul Diederich, Todd Lippman, Traci Payette and Stephanie Park of CBRE represented Radial in the lease. The landlord was undisclosed. Building improvements were negotiated as part of the lease transaction, according to Diederich.