GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. — Radiant Smiles has opened a 2,489-square-foot dental office at 4650 Plainfield Ave. in Grand Rapids. Hillary Taatjes Woznick and Doug Taatjes of NAI Wisinski of West Michigan represented the landlord, Comprehensive Engineering, in the lease. Ryan Gillespie of CARR Realty represented the tenant. Comprehensive Engineering purchased the building in 2021 and also occupies space within it.