REBusinessOnline

Radisson Completes Renovation of 212-Room Hotel in Philadelphia’s Center City District

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Northeast, Pennsylvania

Radisson-Hotel-Philadelphia

Suites at the Radisson Hotel Philadelphia offer kitchenettes along with separate seating areas for larger groups. The meeting space can hold up to 275 people.

PHILADELPHIA — Luxury hotel operator Radisson has completed the multimillion-dollar renovation of the 212-room Radisson Hotel Philadelphia, located in the Center City District. The remodeled hotel now features an open-concept lobby area that houses individual check-in pods, coffee and tea facilities, a snack shop and the Whit Lounge, the hotel’s onsite bar and restaurant. The hotel also offers a fitness center, meeting space and airport parking and valet services.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  