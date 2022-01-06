Radisson Completes Renovation of 212-Room Hotel in Philadelphia’s Center City District
PHILADELPHIA — Luxury hotel operator Radisson has completed the multimillion-dollar renovation of the 212-room Radisson Hotel Philadelphia, located in the Center City District. The remodeled hotel now features an open-concept lobby area that houses individual check-in pods, coffee and tea facilities, a snack shop and the Whit Lounge, the hotel’s onsite bar and restaurant. The hotel also offers a fitness center, meeting space and airport parking and valet services.
