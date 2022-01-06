Radisson Completes Renovation of 212-Room Hotel in Philadelphia’s Center City District

Suites at the Radisson Hotel Philadelphia offer kitchenettes along with separate seating areas for larger groups. The meeting space can hold up to 275 people.

PHILADELPHIA — Luxury hotel operator Radisson has completed the multimillion-dollar renovation of the 212-room Radisson Hotel Philadelphia, located in the Center City District. The remodeled hotel now features an open-concept lobby area that houses individual check-in pods, coffee and tea facilities, a snack shop and the Whit Lounge, the hotel’s onsite bar and restaurant. The hotel also offers a fitness center, meeting space and airport parking and valet services.