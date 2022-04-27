Radisson Opens 99-Room Jefferson Street Inn in Wausau, Wisconsin

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Midwest, Wisconsin

Jefferson Street Inn rises seven stories within the Wausau River District.

WAUSAU, WIS. — Radisson Hotel Group Americas has opened Jefferson Street Inn, a member of Radisson Individuals. Located in the Wausau River District, the seven-story hotel is home to 99 rooms and apartment-style suites. Guests have access to whirlpool tubs, room service, same-day dry cleaning service and complimentary breakfast, which is served by a local bakery. The hotel features Asian, Mexican and American restaurants along with live entertainment. Additional amenities include an 8,000-square-foot ballroom, indoor pool, business center, fitness center and adjacent day spa.

Jefferson Street Inn is connected to the Third Street Lifestyle Center, a shopping and dining destination. Radisson Individuals offers independent hotels and local chains the opportunity to be part of Radisson Hotel Group Americas.