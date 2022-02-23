Radius Investments Divests of 59,175 SF Chesapeake Corporate Center in San Diego

Chesapeake Corporate Center in San Diego features 59,175 square feet of office space.

SAN DIEGO — Radius Investments has completed the sale of Chesapeake Corporate Center, a multi-tenant office building in San Diego. New York-based The Sason Organization acquired the property for an undisclosed price.

Located at 9555 Chesapeake Drive on 3.2 acres, Chesapeake Corporate Center features 59,175 square feet of office space, three individual lobbies, stairwells, elevators and onsite parking. Originally built in 1984, the property has undergone $2.8 million in renovations to date.

At the time of sale, the building was 66 percent leased to four tenants: Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions, California Department of Health Care Services, The Packard Cos. and Workiz Inc.

Kevin Shannon, Brunson Howard, Paul Jones, Sean Fulp, Kevin White, Ryan Plummer and Mark Schuessler of Newmark represented the seller in the transaction.