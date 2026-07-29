Radnor, Madrone to Break Ground on 793-Bed Student Housing Development in Atlanta

ATLANTA — A joint venture between Radnor Property Group and the Madrone Community Development Foundation is set to break ground on a 793-bed student housing development located at 850 West End Ave. in Atlanta. The project, which is scheduled for completion in fall 2028, will serve students attending Morehouse and Spelman colleges.

The community will offer 305 units in studio, one-, two- and four-bedroom configurations upon completion. Shared amenities are set to include a 24-hour staffed lobby, outdoor recreation space, a fitness center, community lounges, bike storage, dog park and study rooms.

The partnership recently reached financial close for the project through the sale of $146.8 million in tax-exempt and taxable bonds issued by the Development Authority of Fulton County, which will loan the proceed of the bonds to Madrone-MS Student Housing, a subsidiary of the Madrone Community Development Foundation. West End Avenue P3 LLC — a joint venture between Morehouse and Spelman colleges — has entered into a 50-year lease agreement with Madrone as part of the transaction.

The development team for the project includes Clark Construction, CD Moody Construction, Moody Nolan and Pape-Dawson. Raymond James and Loop Capital Markets served as underwriter for the bond financing. Brailsford & Dunlavey served as project advisor, Kutak Rock served as bond counsel and Hilltop Securities served as financial advisor to the colleges in the transaction.