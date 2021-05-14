REBusinessOnline

Radnor Property Group Begins Leasing Phase II of Hamilton Apartments in Philadelphia

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Northeast, Pennsylvania

The-Hamilton-Philadelphia

The second phase of The Hamilton, a new multifamily community in Philadelphia, comprises 297 units, while the entire project totals 576 units.

PHILADELPHIA — Locally based developer Radnor Property Group has begun leasing the 297-unit second phase of The Hamilton, a two-building, 576-unit apartment community located in the Logan Square area of Philadelphia. The Hamilton features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include two media rooms, two game rooms, conference centers, kitchen spaces, multiple coworking lounges and a rooftop deck with outdoor grilling stations and a sports simulator. The building will also house 2,820 square feet of retail space upon full completion. Rents start at $1,420 per month for a studio unit. Greystar manages the community.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
3
InterFace Active Adult 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews