Radnor Property Group Begins Leasing Phase II of Hamilton Apartments in Philadelphia

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Northeast, Pennsylvania

The second phase of The Hamilton, a new multifamily community in Philadelphia, comprises 297 units, while the entire project totals 576 units.

PHILADELPHIA — Locally based developer Radnor Property Group has begun leasing the 297-unit second phase of The Hamilton, a two-building, 576-unit apartment community located in the Logan Square area of Philadelphia. The Hamilton features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include two media rooms, two game rooms, conference centers, kitchen spaces, multiple coworking lounges and a rooftop deck with outdoor grilling stations and a sports simulator. The building will also house 2,820 square feet of retail space upon full completion. Rents start at $1,420 per month for a studio unit. Greystar manages the community.