Radom Capital, MetroNational to Undertake 35,000 SF Retail Conversion Project in Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — A partnership between two local developers, Radom Capital and MetroNational, will undertake a 35,000-square-foot retail redevelopment project in Houston. The project will convert a former warehouse located at 1085 Gessner Road in the Memorial City area into a facility with service retail and food-and-beverage spaces, as well as communal gathering areas. Michael Hsu Office of Architecture is designing the project, which will be known as Greenside. Construction is set to begin in the spring.

