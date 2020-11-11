REBusinessOnline

Radom Capital Tops Out $105M Montrose Collective Mixed-Use Project in Houston

Posted on by in Development, Mixed-Use, Texas

Montrose-Collective-HoustonMontrose-Collective-Houston

Construction of Montrose Collective in Houston began in early 2020.

HOUSTON — Houston-based developer Radom Capital has topped out Montrose Collective, a 197,000-square-foot retail and office development in Houston’s Montrose District. According to the Houston Business Journal, the four-story project is valued at $105 million. JP Morgan Asset Management is serving as a joint venture equity partner on the project, which also includes 40,000 square feet of green space and 600 parking spaces. Construction began in early 2020.

