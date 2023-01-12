REBusinessOnline

Radom Capital Welcomes Six New Tenants to Office, Retail Development in Houston

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Restaurant, Retail, Texas

HOUSTON — Locally based developer Radom Capital has welcomed six new tenants to Montrose Collective, an office and retail development in Houston. Concepts coming to the property include restaurants Graffiti Raw and Picnik — opening this month and in the spring, respectively — as well as four fitness and beauty concepts. SISU, a med spa, will debut in February, while Studio BE, Glosslab and Skin Laundry will open later this year. Montrose Collective, which currently features 15 retailers and five restaurants, is now 97 percent leased.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Jan
31
InterFace Net Lease West 2023
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  