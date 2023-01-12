Radom Capital Welcomes Six New Tenants to Office, Retail Development in Houston

HOUSTON — Locally based developer Radom Capital has welcomed six new tenants to Montrose Collective, an office and retail development in Houston. Concepts coming to the property include restaurants Graffiti Raw and Picnik — opening this month and in the spring, respectively — as well as four fitness and beauty concepts. SISU, a med spa, will debut in February, while Studio BE, Glosslab and Skin Laundry will open later this year. Montrose Collective, which currently features 15 retailers and five restaurants, is now 97 percent leased.