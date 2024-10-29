Rael Development Breaks Ground on 192-Unit Student Housing Project in Denton

DENTON, TEXAS — Rael Development Corp. has broken ground on Charme on Eagle, a student housing project that will be located near the University of North Texas campus in Denton. Set for delivery in fall 2026, the community will offer a total of 463 beds across 192 units that will feature studio through four-bedroom configurations. Amenities will include a pool, grilling stations, speakeasy lounge and game room, private study and community spaces and a fitness center with designated spin/yoga studio. The development is Rael’s second in the Denton market, following CityParc at Fry Street.