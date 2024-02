STATESBORO, GA. — Rael Development Corp. has broken ground on Charme on Georgia Ave., a 694-bed student housing project located near the Georgia Southern University campus in Statesboro. The mid-rise development will offer 291 units in studio, one-, two- and four-bedroom configurations. Shared amenities will include a rooftop, resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, café, study/library space, billiards and gaming areas. The community is scheduled for completion in fall 2025.