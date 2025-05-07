RAF Pacifica Buys 15,750 SF Warehouse in Dallas, Renews Lease with Gallery DeFi

DALLAS — RAF Pacifica Group, a Southern California-based investment firm, has purchased a 15,750-square-foot warehouse in the Trinity Groves area of Dallas. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 2200 Evanston Ave. was built in 1961 and renovated last year. The building comprises 13,231 square feet of warehouse space and 2,241 square feet of office space and features 16- to 20-foot clear heights. RAF has also negotiated a 10-year lease extension with the tenant, Gallery DeFi, an operator of immersive art experiences.