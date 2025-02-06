Thursday, February 6, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Escondido-Logistics-Center-Escondido-CA
Escondido Logistics Center features an 88,000-square-foot facility and a 58,000-square-foot building. (Photo credit: Robert Greaux Photography)
CaliforniaDevelopmentIndustrialWestern

RAF Pacifica Group Completes 146,000 SF Industrial Complex in Escondido, California

by Amy Works

ESCONDIDO, CALIF. — RAF Pacifica Group (RPG) has completed the development of Escondido Logistics Center, located at lots 10-18 within Escondido Technology and Research Park. The $60 million, 146,000-square-foot project includes two free-standing buildings featuring 28-foot clearances, heavy power and above-standard loading positions. San Diego Water Authority, represented by Colliers, acquired the 88,000-square-foot building upon completion of the project. The 58,000-square-foot building is being marketed for lease or sale by Aric Stark and Drew Dodds of Cushman & Wakefield.

You may also like

Linbeck Completes $25M Lower School for Fort Worth...

CBRE Negotiates $12.7M Sale-Leaseback of Industrial Portfolio in...

Kroger Buys 14 Acres in Little Elm, Texas,...

Partners Real Estate Negotiates 164,640 SF Industrial Lease...

UMC Energy Solutions Signs 25,898 SF Industrial Lease...

Corniche Capital Buys 189,631 SF Industrial Property on...

REDCOM Completes 22-Unit Supportive Housing Project in Westfield,...

Missouri’s Pro-Business Climate Is Just Right for Industrial...

Lee & Associates Report: Final Quarter 2024 Net...