RAF Pacifica Group Completes 146,000 SF Industrial Complex in Escondido, California

ESCONDIDO, CALIF. — RAF Pacifica Group (RPG) has completed the development of Escondido Logistics Center, located at lots 10-18 within Escondido Technology and Research Park. The $60 million, 146,000-square-foot project includes two free-standing buildings featuring 28-foot clearances, heavy power and above-standard loading positions. San Diego Water Authority, represented by Colliers, acquired the 88,000-square-foot building upon completion of the project. The 58,000-square-foot building is being marketed for lease or sale by Aric Stark and Drew Dodds of Cushman & Wakefield.