Dolce Midtown in Houston totals 201 units. The property was built in 2020.
RailField, Artemis Acquire 201-Unit Multifamily Property in Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — A partnership between Maryland-based investment firm RailField and Washington, D.C.-based Artemis Real Estate Partners has acquired Dolce Midtown, a 201-unit multifamily property located at 180 W. Gray St. in Houston. The property comprises two five-story buildings that were constructed in 2020. Dolce Midtown offers one- and two-bedroom units that are furnished with stainless steel appliances, built-in desks, individual washers and dryers and private balconies/patios. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, game room, business center and outdoor grilling and dining stations. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

