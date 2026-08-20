Rainier Cos. Sells Multifamily Community in Fort Collins, Colorado for $62.7M

FORT COLLINS, COLO. — The Rainier Cos. has sold Seasons at Horsetooth Crossing, a garden-style multifamily community in Fort Collins, for $62.7 million.

Located at 1020 Wabash St., Seasons at Horsetooth consists of 26 two-story buildings offering a total of 208 one-, two- and three-bedroom units averaging 1,038 square feet. Community amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, pool, business center, courtyard, barbecue grills and bike storage. Additionally, partaking is available via assigned parking and detached garages.

Jordan Robbins, Wick Kirby, Alex Possick and Seth Gallman of JLL Capital Markets Investment Sales and Advisory team represented the seller in the deal. The buyer was a Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) sponsored by Hamilton Zanze, a San Francisco-based multifamily real estate investment firm. Tyler Ford of JLL Capital Markets Debt Advisory originated the 10-year, $38.8 million acquisition loan on behalf of the Hamilton Zanze-sponsored DST through Freddie Mac.