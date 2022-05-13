Rainier Cos. Acquires 545,204 SF Shopping Center in Lee’s Summit, Missouri

SummitWoods Crossing is home to a number of national tenants.

LEE’S SUMMIT, MO. — The Rainier Cos. has acquired SummitWoods Crossing in Lee’s Summit within metro Kansas City for an undisclosed price. The 545,204-square-foot, Class A shopping center opened in 2001. Some of the tenants include T.J. Maxx, Bed Bath & Beyond, Old Navy, Kohl’s, Petco and Ulta. The transaction marks Rainier’s 13th shopping center acquisition in the last five years and grows its retail portfolio to more than 5 million square feet nationally. Sunny Sajnani of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, arranged a five-year acquisition loan. Rainier will provide property management and leasing services for SummitWoods Crossing.