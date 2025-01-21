Rainier Cos. Sells 145,819 SF Shopping Center in Northwest San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Rainier Cos., a Dallas-based investment firm, has sold San Antonio Crossing, a 145,819-square-foot shopping center located on the city’s northwest side. Rainier Cos. purchased the center, which is located at the corner of Bandero Road and Loop 1604, in 2019. Texas-based grocer H-E-B anchors the center, and other tenants include Academy Sports + Outdoors, Burlington, Half Price Books, Starbucks Coffee and ModPizza. Marcus & Millichap brokered the deal. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.