Monday, January 6, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Woodside-Terrace-Alhambra-CA
Located in Alhambra, Calif., Woodside Terrace offers 85 apartments, a swimming pool, lounge deck and laundry facilities.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaMultifamilyWestern

Raintree Partners Buys Woodside Terrace Apartment Property in Alhambra, California for $26.2M

by Amy Works

ALHAMBRA, CALIF. — Raintree Partners has acquired Woodside Terrace, an apartment property in Alhambra, for $26.2 million, or $312,500 per unit. Built in 1972, Woodside Terrace features 85 apartments, a swimming pool, lounge deck, laundry facilitates and assigned parking. Apartments have original cabinetry, floor-to-ceiling pantries and private balconies or patios.

Joseph Grabiec, Kevin Green and Gregory Harris of Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the undisclosed seller and procured the buyer in the deal.

You may also like

M2G Ventures Sells 241,000 SF Warehouse in Addison,...

WSS Development Delivers $100M Mixed-Use Community in Huntsville,...

CBRE Arranges Refinancing Loan for 370-Unit Luxury Multifamily...

Graystone Capital Brokers Sale-Leaseback of 74,718 SF Industrial...

Garden Commercial Acquires 83,841 SF Plaza Del Mar...

Greystar Welcomes First Residents to 384-Unit Apartment Community...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $85M Sale of Multifamily...

Cohen & Steers, Sterling Acquire 231,700 SF Retail...

Thompson Thrift to Develop 324-Unit Multifamily Community in...