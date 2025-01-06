Raintree Partners Buys Woodside Terrace Apartment Property in Alhambra, California for $26.2M

ALHAMBRA, CALIF. — Raintree Partners has acquired Woodside Terrace, an apartment property in Alhambra, for $26.2 million, or $312,500 per unit. Built in 1972, Woodside Terrace features 85 apartments, a swimming pool, lounge deck, laundry facilitates and assigned parking. Apartments have original cabinetry, floor-to-ceiling pantries and private balconies or patios.

Joseph Grabiec, Kevin Green and Gregory Harris of Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the undisclosed seller and procured the buyer in the deal.