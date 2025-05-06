Raintree Partners Invests $225M in Development of Three Multifamily Properties in San Diego Market

SAN DIEGO AND ENCINITAS, CALIF. — Raintree Partners is investing more than $225 million in the San Diego housing market with the development of three Class A multifamily communities. Totaling 498 units, the properties include Treehouse and Flora + Fauna in San Diego’s Bankers Hill neighborhood and Dos Lunas in Encinitas.

Currently under construction, the eight-story, 115,453-square-foot Treehouse is located at 2525 1st Ave. in San Diego’s Bankers Hill district. The 107-unit community will feature studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans, a fitness center and sauna, a Zen spa deck and a roof deck with outdoor dining and lounge space with ocean and bay views and an herb garden adjacent to an outdoor kitchen/garden zone. The asset is slated for completion in November. BDE is serving as architect and ECON Construction is serving as contractor.

Flora + Fauna, located at 411 Ivy St. in San Diego’s Bankers Hill, will encompass 115,453 square feet spread across two buildings featuring six levels. The property will offer a sauna, spa and cold plunge, a coworking lounge and a roof deck with ocean and city views. Slated for completion in mid-2026, the community will offer 189 studio, one-, and two-bedroom floor plans, as well as two-bedroom townhomes. W.E. O’Neil Construction is serving as contractor and BDE Architecture is serving as architect.

Slated for completion in 2027, Dos Lunas will bring 202 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments to Encinitas. The three-building, 260,300-square-foot community will feature an ocean-view roof deck, a pool, spa, cold plunge, sauna and an indoor/outdoor fitness center. Architects Orange is serving as architect for the property.