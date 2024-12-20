Friday, December 20, 2024
Located in Los Angeles’ Hollywood Hills neighborhood, Candela offers 112 apartments, a private garage, swimming pool, dog spa and package locker system.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaMultifamilyWestern

Raintree Partners Sells 112-Unit Candela Multifamily Property in Los Angeles

by Amy Works

LOS ANGELES — Raintree Partners has completed the disposition of Candela, an apartment community in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles. Cityview acquired the asset for $35.5 million, or $316,875 per unit. Kevin Green, Joseph Grabiec and Gregory Harris of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction.

Built in 1974, Candela offers 112 apartment units in a controlled-access residential building. The classic units feature Formica countertops, white cabinetry, black appliances and large closets, while the renovated units feature stone countertops, stainless less appliances, recessed lighting and vinyl plank flooring. Additionally, most units have a private balcony or patio. Community amenities include a private garage, swimming pool, dog spa and package locker system.

