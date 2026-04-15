Raintree Partners Sells Student Housing Portfolio Near UCLA for $62.6M

LOS ANGELES — Raintree Partners has completed the sale of Axiom Westwood, a four-building student housing portfolio adjacent to University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), to a private multifamily investor for $62.6 million. Kevin Green, Joseph Grabiec and Gregory Harris of Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.

Built between 1962 and 1967, Axiom Westwood offers 153 units featuring dual-pane windows, full-size kitchens and air conditioning, with select units offering vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and patios or balconies. Axiom Westwood features controlled access, laundry facilities, elevators, two swimming pools, three gas barbecue grills and gated and covered parking.