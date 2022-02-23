REBusinessOnline

Raith Capital Sells 100,162 SF Arden Square Retail Center in Sacramento

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

Located in Sacramento, Calif., Arden Square features 100,162 square feet of retail space.

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — Raith Capital Partners has completed the disposition of Arden Square, a shopping center located at 3102-3198 Arden Way in Sacramento. Rhino Investments Group acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.

BevMo!, Joann Fabrics and Office Max anchor the 100,162-square-foot retail center, which is situated on 7.4 acres. At the time of sale, the property was 90 percent occupied. Additional tenants include Kaiser Permanente, GameStop, Sacramento Credit Union, Jackson Hewitt Tax Services, Great Clips and Eco-Friendly Nail Salon. Constructed in 1961, the center was renovated in 1996.

Eric Kathrein, Tim Kuruzar and Warren McClean of JLL Retail Capital Markets represented the seller in the deal.

