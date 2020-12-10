RAL Development Nears Completion of 478-Unit Broadridge Apartments in Philadelphia

Broadridge, a new apartment community in Philadelphia by RAL Development Services, features 478 units and 60,000 square feet of retail space.

PHILADELPHIA — New York City-based RAL Development Services is nearing completion of Broadridge, a 478-unit apartment community that will be located at 1300 Fairmount Ave. near downtown Philadelphia. The property will span 305,000 square feet of residential space within a 14-story building. Units will feature studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, and amenities will include two outdoor terraces totaling 30,000 square feet, a pool, grilling area, yoga lawn and a dog run. The project will also include 60,000 square feet of retail space that is leased to German discount grocer ALDI, which opened this week, and Spring Education Group, which will open a Chesterbrook Academy Preschool at the site in the near future. Residential move-ins are expected to begin in March. Information on starting rental rates was not released.