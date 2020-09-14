REBusinessOnline

RAL Development Tops Out 240,000 SF Zero Irving Office Building in Manhattan

Posted on by in Development, New York, Northeast, Office

Zero-Irving-Manhattan

Zero Irving in Manhattan is expected to be complete in early 2021.

NEW YORK CITY — RAL Development Services, in partnership with the New York City Economic Development Corp., has topped out Zero Irving, a 240,000-square-foot office building located in the Union Square neighborhood of Manhattan. Designed by Davis Brody Bond, the 21-story building is located at 124 E. 14th St. and will ultimately feature 176,000 square feet of Class A office space and 10,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space that will house a food hall, event space and a fitness center. Completion is scheduled for early 2021.

