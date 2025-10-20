Rally House Relocates to 9,473 SF Retail Space in Mission, Kansas

MISSION, KAN. — Rally House has relocated to Mission West Shopping Center at 6753 Johnson Drive in the Kansas City suburb of Mission. The estimated opening date is spring 2026. Rally House was previously located at 6858 Johnson Drive. The new 9,473-square-foot store will neighbor Planet Fitness, Dollar Tree and American Honey Salon. The new space represents an expansion of 2,473 square feet. Grant Summers, Paul Massali, Max Kosoglad and David Block of Block & Co. Inc. Realtors represented the landlord. Block & Co. serves as the leasing and property management company for the shopping center.