REBusinessOnline

RAM Cos. Acquires 92,000 SF Warehouse in North Billerica, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Massachusetts, Northeast

NORTH BILLERICA, MASS. — RAM Cos. has acquired a 92,000-square-foot warehouse in North Billerica, located north of Boston, via a sale-leaseback with Boston-based information management services firm Iron Mountain. Built in 1985, the property features clear heights ranging from 28 to 45 feet and 10 loading docks. Michael Restivo and Lenny Pierce of JLL represented Iron Mountain in the deal. Mark Campbell internally represented RAM Cos., which plans to implement a value-add program.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  