RAM Cos. Acquires 92,000 SF Warehouse in North Billerica, Massachusetts

NORTH BILLERICA, MASS. — RAM Cos. has acquired a 92,000-square-foot warehouse in North Billerica, located north of Boston, via a sale-leaseback with Boston-based information management services firm Iron Mountain. Built in 1985, the property features clear heights ranging from 28 to 45 feet and 10 loading docks. Michael Restivo and Lenny Pierce of JLL represented Iron Mountain in the deal. Mark Campbell internally represented RAM Cos., which plans to implement a value-add program.