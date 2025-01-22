Wednesday, January 22, 2025
RAM Cos. Buys 32,000 SF Industrial Building in Seabrook, New Hampshire

by Taylor Williams

SEABROOK, N.H. — The RAM Cos. has purchased a 32,000-square-foot industrial building in Seabrook, located near the Massachusetts-New Hampshire border. The building sits on 6 acres and was fully leased at the time of sale to Munters, a Swedish company that provides energy-efficient air treatment solutions. David Coffman and Michael Restivo of JLL brokered the deal. The seller was not disclosed. RAM Cos. purchased the building in conjunction with a 46,000-square-foot complex in Newburyport, Mass., for $14.5 million.

