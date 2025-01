NEWBURYPORT, MASS. — The RAM Cos. has purchased a 46,000-square-foot industrial building in Newburyport, located near the Massachusetts-New Hampshire border. The building sits on 4.4 acres and was fully leased at the time of sale to Alpha Laval, a Swedish machinery provider. David Coffman and Michael Restivo of JLL brokered the deal. The seller was not disclosed, but RAM Cos. purchased the building in conjunction with a 32,000-square-foot complex in Seabrook, N.H., for $14.5 million.