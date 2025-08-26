Ram Realty Acquires Shoppes at Jupiter in South Florida, Inks Anchor Lease With Whole Foods

JUPITER, FLA. — Ram Realty Advisors has acquired The Shoppes at Jupiter, a 197,000-square-foot shopping center located at the intersection of Indiantown Road and U.S. Highway 1 in Jupiter. The Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.-based investor acquired the property from Orion Real Estate Group for $52.8 million.

Noah Jones and Dan Lynch of Atlantic Retail brokered the transaction. Orion previously acquired the property in 2015 for $27.8 million.

Prior to closing, Ram Realty secured an anchor lease with Whole Foods Market, which will join existing tenants at The Shoppes at Jupiter including Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas, Palm Beach Sports Club Gym, Staples and Bealls.