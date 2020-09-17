Ram Realty Advisors Delivers 243-Unit Multifamily Community in Fort Lauderdale

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — Ram Realty Advisors has delivered CURV, a 243-unit multifamily community in Fort Lauderdale. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans ranging from 748 to 1,603 square feet with rents starting at $2,010 per month. Communal amenities include a pool, private cabanas, outdoor kitchen with grills and a TV, fitness center, yoga studio, pet grooming salon and electric car chargers. CURV is situated at 410 SE 16th Court, two miles south of downtown Fort Lauderdale. Bozzuto manages and heads leasing for the eight-story asset. Virtual leasing is underway. The City of Fort Lauderdale issued the developer a temporary certificate of occupancy Aug. 26.